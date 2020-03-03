Pea Protein Market Analysis by Requirements, Demand and Supply 2020 to 2026

The Pea Protein Market report is a collection of pragmatic information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry connoisseurs and industry accomplices across the value chain. Furthermore, the report also provides the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and segments.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Pea Protein market is valued at 590 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1440 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2019-2025.

Pea protein is a food with a neutral taste that is used in dairy alternatives such as cheeses and yogurt. It is extracted from the yellow pea, Pisum sativum, and has a typical legume amino acid profile.

The pea protein industry has developed rapidly recent years, and the industry concentration is very high due to the high technology barrier. The global leaders are Roquette, and Cosucra. The production of the manufacturers listed in the report occupied for over 85% market share of global in 2016. The key players include Emsland Group, Roquette, Cosucra, Nutri-Pea, Shuangta Food, Oriental Protein Tech, Jianyuan Group, and others.

On a global scale, the high-tech pea protein product is in the early stages of the global industrialization compared to other plant protein industry. The whole pea protein market is driven by the new protein extraction technology, advanced R&D initiatives, and rising vegetarian population.

The prominent players in the global Pea Protein market are:

Emsland Group, Roquette, Cosucra, Nutri-Pea, Shuangta Food, Yantai Oriental Protein Tech, Shandong Jianyuan Foods, Shandong Huatai Food.

Pea Protein Global Market Report from Market Insights Reports covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. The market size section gives the market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints look at the external factors influencing the growth of the market. Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market.

Market segment by Types

Pea Protein Isolates

Pea Protein Concentrated

Market segment by Application

Dietary Supplement

Baked Goods

Healthy Food

Pet Food

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last five years are identified. The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches.

Following are major Table of Content of Pea Protein Industry:

Pea Protein Market Sales Overview.

Pea Protein Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

Pea Protein Market Sales Analysis by Region.

Pea Protein Market Sales Analysis by Type.

Pea Protein Market Analysis by Application.

Pea Protein Market -Manufacturers Analysis.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

