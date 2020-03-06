Agritourism Market Global Outlook on Key Growth Trends, Factors

The “Global Agritourism Market Report 2025,” offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. The report has been gathered using principal and subordinate research methodologies. Both these methods are directed towards cooperating accurate and meticulous data concerning the market dynamics, historical events, and the current market landscape. Additionally, the report also includes a SWOT analysis that concludes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats impacting the segments of the overall market.

In 2018, the global Agritourism market size was 5667 million US$ and it is expected to reach 12860 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12.4% during 2019-2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Agritourism Market: Expedia Group, Booking Holdings (Priceline Group), China Travel, China CYTS Tours Holding, American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), BCD Group, Travel Leaders Group, Fareportal, AAA Travel, Corporate Travel Management, Travel and Transport, AlTour International, Direct Travel, World Travel Inc., Omega World Travel, Frosch, JTB Corporation, Ovation Travel Group, World Travel Holdings, TUI Group, Natural Habitat Adventures, Abercrombie & Kent Group, InnerAsia Travels, Butterfield & Robinson.

Top 5 took up more than 27% of the global market in 2018.

Agritourism or agrotourism, as it is defined most broadly, involves any agriculturally based operation or activity that brings visitors to a farm or ranch. Agritourism has different definitions in different parts of the world, and sometimes refers specifically to farm stays, as in Italy. Elsewhere, agritourism includes a wide variety of activities, including buying produce direct from a farm stand, navigating a corn maze, slopping hogs, picking fruit, feeding animals, or staying at a bed and breakfast (B&B) on a farm.

Agritourism are mainly classified into the following types: Direct-market Agritourism, Experience and Education Agritourism and Event and Recreation Agritourism. Event and Recreation Agritourism is the most widely type which takes up about 57.62 % of the total in 2018 in Global.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Direct-market Agritourism

Experience and Education Agritourism

Event and Recreation Agritourism

Market segment by Application, split into

Below 30 Years Old

30-40 Years Old

40-50 Years Old

Above 50 Years Old

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

