Global Technical Ceramics Market size is expected to reach $13.09 billion by 2026

The global technical ceramics market was valued at $8.03 billion in 2018, and it is projected to reach $13.09 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.20% from 2019 to 2026.

Ceramics made for or used in technical applications are known as technical ceramics. Technical ceramics exhibit excellent electrical properties and dielectric strength, which favors their use in technical applications. Apart from this, they exhibit properties such as excellent strength, purity, hardness, density, fracture toughness, thermal & electrical conductivity, and thermal expansion. Due to these properties, technical ceramics are highly recommended electrical insulators & connector bodies, high-temperature components, water faucet valves, mechanical seals, vacuum chambers & vessels, centrifuge linings, and other products.

Technical ceramics are known for their properties such as high-temperature stability, corrosion resistance, thermal shock resistance, and hardness; that makes them superior over other materials. As a result electronics, automotive, and power generation industries are using this material to produce high-quality components; thereby contributing to the growth of the market. Since, technical ceramics are used to produce smaller electronic components, the trend for miniaturization in the consumer electronics industry further boosts their adoption. However, the need to produce custom products in most of the end-use industries is expected to hamper the growth of the global market.

The global technical ceramics market is segmented on the basis of material, product, end-use industry, and region. By material type, the global market is studied across oxide ceramics and non-oxide ceramics. By product, the global market is segmented into monolithic ceramics, ceramic coatings, and ceramic matrix composites. By end-use industry, the global market is classified into electronics & semiconductors, automotive, energy & power, industrial, medical, military & defense, other industries. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major market players operating and profiled in the global technical ceramics market are KYOCERA Corporation, Albemarle Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Rauschert GmbH, McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies, CoorsTek Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., and 3M, NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd., and KCC CORPORATION.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Material

Oxide

Non-Oxide

By Product

Monolithic Ceramics

Ceramic Coatings

Ceramic Matrix Composites By End-User

Electronics & Semiconductor

Automotive

Energy & Power

Industrial

Medical

Military & Defense

Others

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

KYOCERA Corporation

Albemarle Corporation

Morgan Advanced Materials plc

Rauschert GmbH

McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies

CoorsTek Inc.

Saint-Gobain S.A.

3M

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.

KCC CORPORATION.

The other players in the value chain include Superior Technical Ceramics, Ceradyne Inc., Ortech Incorporated, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and others.

