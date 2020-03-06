Generator Circuit Breaker Market and GCB Industry Status, Worldwide Growth, Statistics and Opportunity During 2020-2026

Global Generator Circuit Breaker (GCB) Market Analysis and Business Outlook 2020-2026, This report provides an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Market over a longer period of time.

Top Companies in the Global Generator Circuit Breaker (GCB) Market: ABB, Siemens, Schneider, General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Eaton, Hitachi, Chinatcs, NHVS and Others.

The Generator Circuit Breaker (GCB) market was valued at 270 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 300 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Generator Circuit Breaker (GCB).

Segment by Type :

Vacuum Circuit Breaker

SF6 Circuit Breaker

Others

Segment by Application :

Nuclear Plants

Thermal Power Plants

Hydraulic Power Plants

Generator Circuit Breaker (GCB) is an effective protection device for the transformer and the generator, which connected between a generator and the step-up voltage transformer. The generator circuit breakers include vacuum circuit breaker, SF6 circuit breaker and others.

As of 2015, around 939 units generator circuit breaker f were sold to power plants from 669 units in 2011. As more and more generators with higher unit capacity are required to be mounted together with GCBs to achieve better reliability, the demand of generator circuit breaker will be increasing.

At present, in developed countries, the Generator Circuit Breaker (GCB) industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in EU and US.

The top three manufacturers are ABB, Siemens, Schneider, respectively with global production market share as 64.34%, 7.50% and 6.18% in 2016. There are major three classification of Generator Circuit Breaker (GCB) in this report, vacuum circuit breaker, SF6 circuit breaker and others. Globally, the production shares of the three types of GCBs are 28.17%, 67.07% and 4.76%.

