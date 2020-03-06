Single-use Medical Devices Market Size, Demand and Growth – Johnson and Johnson, Baxter, Fresenius, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, BD, 3M, Abbott, Novartis

The Single-use Medical Devices Market report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

Company Coverage

Johnson & Johnson, Baxter, Fresenius, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, BD, 3M, Terumo Corporation, B. Braun, Smith & Nephew, Abbott, Novartis, ConvaTec, Vernacare, Medline, Teleflex, Halyard Health, Nitto Medical, Coloplast, Smiths Group, Weigao, BSN Medical, Lohmann & Rauscher, Ansell, Pelican Feminine Healthcare

Segment by Type

Injection and Infusion

Wound Care

Blood and Dialysis

Medical Implanting Material

Disposable Clothing

Incontinence Supplies

Surgical Supplies

Segment by Application

Home Healthcare & Nursing Home

Hospitals & Other Medical Institutions

Others

Market Overview

Although many devices have been labelled as ‘single-use’ by the original manufacturers, some of these have nonetheless been reprocessed and used again. Some device manufacturers have warned against this practice,ostensibly because of the potential risks of infection or breakdown. For some time, hospitals have been reprocessing SUDs in-house. Also, since about the year 2000 a thriving third-party reprocessing industry has emerged in North America and Europe. Only about 2%–3% of all devices can be safely reprocessed. By 2016, global revenue of independent SUD reprocessors was estimated to be $1.054 billion.7 Estimated sales of third-party reprocessors in the USA was $848.5 million.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Single-use Medical Devices Production by Regions

5 Single-use Medical Devices Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Findings in the Global Single-use Medical Devices Study

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Future Forecast

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach.

The report offers a crucial opinion relating to the global Single-use Medical Devices market by discussing of its segmentation Commercial, Government. The sectors have been reviewed in terms of present as well as future trends. The analysis of geographical segmentation incorporates the estimated and present requirements from these regions. The study also offers the need associated to the different end-use sectors and separate goods in all of the geographical sectors of the market. The report also analyses the Single-use Medical Devices market in terms of volume [k MT] and revenue [Million USD].

