Fly Control Chemicals Market Consumption to Hit $120.9 Million Tons by 2026

The fly control chemicals market for waste management accounted for $74.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $120.9 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026. Waste management is a systematic procedure of treating waste, comprising numerous activities such as collecting, transportation, and treatment (mechanical/ biological/ chemical).

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as increase in environmental concerns and implementation of stringent government regulations toward open dumping. However, along with difficulties in storage & handling of fly control chemicals, and their high prices are some of the major factors expected to hinder the market growth during the analysis period.

The fly control chemicals market for waste management is segmented based on type, waste treatment method, method of application, and region. Depending on type, the market is bifurcated into larvicide and adulticide. On the basis of waste treatment method, it is classified into mechanical biological treatment (MBT) and anaerobic digestion. By method of application, it is segregated into toxic bait, dichlorvos vaporizer, outdoor space-spraying, larvicide sprayers, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2019 to 2026 to determine the prevailing opportunities

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided

The market size is provided in terms of revenue

Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building

Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the competitive scenario

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Larvicide

Adulticide

By Treatment Method

Mechanical Biological Treatment

Incineration

Anaerobic Digestion

By Method of Application

Toxic Bait

Dichlorvos Vaporizer

Outdoor space spraying

Larvicide Sprayers

Others

