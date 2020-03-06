Automotive Electric Motor Market Business Growth and Future Investment to 2025 by Top Companies –NIDEC, Mabuchi Motor, Mitsuba, ASMO

MarketInsightsReports has published a report entitled Global Automotive Electric Motor Market Research Report 2019 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances and various strategies implemented by the main current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.

Companies Covered (Revenue, Gross Margin, and Market Share)-

NIDEC, Mabuchi Motor, Mitsuba, ASMO, BorgWarner, Valeo, Denso, BOSCH, Mitsubishi Electric, Johnson Electric, Among others.

An electric motor is a machine that transforms or converts electric energy into mechanical energy. The majority of electric motors operate by the internal interaction of the magnetic field and winding currents to generate force within the motor. Electric motor finds its major application in the field of industrial fans, machine tools, blowers and pumps, household appliances, disk drives, and machine tools. Generally, an electric motor is powered by AC current (power grid, inverters or generators) or direct current (batteries, motor vehicles or rectifiers).

In addition, there is observable transition in the vehicle industry from a phase of traditional vehicles to electric vehicles in various developed and developing countries including the U.S., France, Germany, China, Japan, and India. The major factor that drives this transition is stringent government regulations that are enforced for reducing the overall greenhouse effect from the environment.

Market Segment by Product Type

Small Automotive Motor

Automotive Starter and Generator

NEV Motor

Market Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

New Energy Vehicle (NEV)

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis using segmentation by providing precise results on industry-related markets.

The report also analyzed the evolution of industry trends. Several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing inflation rate is expected to affect directly or indirectly in the development of the industry.

Frequently Asked Questions about “Automotive Electric Motor market” :

What will the Automotive Electric Motor market size/ forecast be in 2025?

What is the growth rate (CAGR) of the Automotive Electric Motor market?

Who are the key players/top companies in the Automotive Electric Motor market?

What are the key market trends (Strength Weaknesses Opportunities Threats Analysis) driving the global Automotive Electric Motor market?

What are the challenges to growth and the new opportunities in the Automotive Electric Motor market?

Which is the highest growing region or country for the Automotive Electric Motor market?

Which is the top growing segment/application/end-user industry?

Table of contents:

Unit 1. Summary

Unit 2. Report Methodology

Unit 3. Market Overview

Unit 4. Industry Value Chain

Unit 5. Competitive Landscape

Unit 6. Segmentation by Type

Unit 7. Segmentation by Application

Unit 8. Regional Perspectives

Unit 9. Company Profiles

Unit 10. Market Forecast

Unit 11. Market Drivers

Unit 12. Industry Activity

Unit 13. Appendix

