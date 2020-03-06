Lab-on-chips Market Global Briefing by Experts 2019 to 2025 | EMD Millipore, Life Technologies Corporation, Abbott Laboratories

MarketInsightsReports has published a report entitled Global Lab-on-chips Market Research Report 2019 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances and various strategies implemented by the main current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.

EMD Millipore, Life Technologies Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Abaxis Inc, Achira Labs, Advanced Liquid Logic, Advanced Microlabs, Agilent, Among others.

Summary

Lab-on-chips is an assimilated miniaturized device used to perform laboratory processes on a single micro-process chip at a small scale. The chip is usually only millimeters to a few square centimeters in size to achieve automation and high-throughput screening. These chips can handle extremely small fluid volumes, as low as pico liters. The global lab-on-chips application market is driven by rise in adoption of personalized medicine, increase in drug discovery and life science research, and the need for high speed diagnostics. However, the limited technological knowledge and availability of alternative technologies may restraint this market growth. Moreover, the increase in R&D investments in developing economies is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for key market players.

The competitive spectrum of the Lab-on-chips market has been dealt with firmly in the report. The vast expanse of this information is certain to help potential stakeholders and plausible new entrants gain an insight about the Lab-on-chips market and the various challenges it presents. The details about the competitive landscape presented in the report may also provide an evaluation of the prominent market vendors, their growth profiles, growth strategies, etc., helping stakeholders in quicker decision-making.

Market Segment by Product Type

CD-ROM Chip

EFAD Chip

Market Segment by Application

Biotechnological

Medical

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis using segmentation by providing precise results on industry-related markets.

The report also analyzed the evolution of industry trends. Several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing inflation rate is expected to affect directly or indirectly in the development of the industry.

