Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Equipment Market Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook 2019-2025

The Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Equipment market size was valued at USD 7.39 billion in 2018. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2019 to 2025.

Top Companies in the Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Equipment Market:

Vermeer, Ditch Witch, Herrenknecht AG, Toro, XCMG, Goodeng Machine, Dilong, Drillto, DW/TXS, Prime Drilling, Huayuan, TRACTO-TECHNIK, Zoomlion, Lianyungang Huanghai, Terra, CHTC JOVE, Forward Group, Barbco. And Others

Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Equipment, commonly called directional boring, is a steerable trenchless method of installing underground pipes, conduits and cables in a shallow arc along a prescribed bore path by using a surface-launched drilling rig, with minimal impact on the surrounding area. Directional boring is used when trenching or excavating is not practical. It is suitable for a variety of soil conditions and jobs including road, landscape and



Compared with conventional methods maneuver, horizontal directional drilling technique requires little drill wells to be drilled. In other words, the HDD machine can install some pipes through a single surface location, which means the land surface area to be drilled is reduced. This environmentally friendly construction method also requires a set-up space smaller. This capability makes it ideal for crowded public places, where the project should be completed in a short span of time, keeping the minimum inconvenience caused to the public and tried to avoid a traffic jam.

The Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Equipment market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Equipment Market on the basis of Types are:

Small HDD

Medium HDD

Large HDD

On The basis Of Application, the Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Equipment Market is

Telecommunication

Water Related

Electric Transmission

Others

Regions Are covered By Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Equipment Market Report 2019 to 20 25:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

