Wax Filled PC Strand Market Size, Status and Global Outlook During 2020 to 2025; ORI MARTIN (SML), ArcelorMittal, Usha Martin

Over the next five years, the global Wax Filled PC Strand Market will register a 0.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, and the market size will reach USD 101.8 million by 2025, from USD 100.1 million in 2019.

Top Companies in the Global Wax Filled PC Strand Market are

Kiswire, NEDRI Spanstaal BV, ORI MARTIN (SML), ArcelorMittal, Usha Martin, Tianjin Metallurgical, Bekaert, Tycsa PSC, Scaw Metals Group, Xinhua Metal and Others.

The prestressed concrete steel strand or PC Strand, is a twisted steel cable composed of 2, 3, 7 or 19 high strength steel wires and is stress-relieved for prestressed concrete or similar purposes.

Wax Filled PC Strand is a type of PC strand that filled with wax.

In 2016, the Wax Filled PC Strand consumption volume was 118.12 K MT and is expected to reach 118.12 K MT in 2017 and 133.63 K MT in 2022, also is growing at a CAGR of 2.17% from 2017 to 2022.

In 2016, the Europe`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (28.46%), followed by the China and North America. China is expected to maintain the fast growing region for the next five years owing to the increased construction of infrastructural facilities and the financial support from the governments around the world.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are Galvanized Wire PC Strand, Uncoated Wire PC Strand and Other.

On The basis Of Application, the market is segmented into are Bridges, Flyover, Building and Other.

Regions covered By Wax Filled PC Strand Market Report 2020 To 2025 are

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa and Other).

