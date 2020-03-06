MEP Software Market 2020 Booming Worldwide and Advancement Outlook – Nemetschek, Bentley Systems, COINS Global

The report titled “MEP Software Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The global MEP Software market size was US$ 1230 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2493.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 10.5% during 2020-2026.

There are many different types of MEP Software. The market can be segmented into: BIM MEP Software and CAD MEP Software. BIM MEP Software is the most commonly used and efficient types and took 64.73% market share in 2018. By application, Construction Industry is the largest consumer group, with consumption market share of 30.44% in 2018, Followed by Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Plumbing Industry with the market share 24.90%, 23.61%, and 14.80%.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global MEP Software Market: MagiCAD, Autodesk, Trimble, Nemetschek, Bentley Systems, COINS Global, eVolve MEP, Witas, Exactal, On Center Software, Design Master Software, Stack, Causeway, progeCAD, ePROMIS Solutions and others.

Global MEP Software Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global MEP Software Market on the basis of Types are:

BIM MEP Software

CAD MEP Software

On the basis of Application , the Global MEP Software Market is segmented into:

Construction Industry

Electrical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Plumbing Industry

Others

Regional Analysis For MEP Software Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global MEP Software Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of MEP Software Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the MEP Software Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of MEP Software Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of MEP Software Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

