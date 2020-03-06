Pen Tablet Market Report 2020: Analysis of Rising Business Opportunities with Prominent Investment Ratio by 2027

(6 March 2020) Latest market study on “Pen tablet Market to 2027 by Pressure Level (1024 Level, 2048 Level, 4096 Level, and 8192 Level); End-Use (Illustrators, Animators, Photographers & Graphic Designers; Architects, Engineers & Industrial design; Medical & Healthcare; Education & Training; and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the pen tablet market is estimated to reach US$ 803.9 Mn by 2027 from US$ 348.8 Mn in 2018.

The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments. The graphics tablets manufacturers across the globe are experiencing fair demands from various industries which are creating a decent business space for the market players and boosting the growth of pen tablet market. According to the Industrial Designer Society of America (IDSA), several small, medium and large enterprises are introducing creative displays and pen tablets for the designing purpose of various products. From ideation to iteration to rendering to modeling, these pen tablets offer designers with exclusive tools to discover digital creation in a natural, ergonomic and comfortable way. In addition, an increasing number of partnerships to boost the usage of pen tablets in the developed countries is posing a prominent future for the pen tablet market. Similarly, Wacom and Magic Leap partnered together with an aim to create an optimistic vision for the future of productivity. The key aim of this partnership is to facilitate the designers during designing their artwork by using Magic Leap’s One Headset connected to a Wacom Intuos Pro pen tablet. With the usage of two advanced technologies, designers can use the separate three-button Pro Pen 3D stylus to control their content on a platform called Spacebridge, which streams 3D data into a spatial computing environment. These partnerships and introduction of pen tablets or graphics tablets in industrial designing are anticipated to accentuate the market growth for the pen tablet market.

The global market for pen tablet market is segmented based on the parameters such as pressure level, end-use, and geography. Based on pressure level, 2048 level segment dominates the pen tablet market heavily, and on the other hand, 8192 Level segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. On the basis of end-use, Illustrators, Animators, Photographers & Graphic Designers segment led the market in 2018 with a maximum market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Key players operating in the market are introducing attractive solutions and are partnering with the small as well as large companies which are helping them to gain customer traction. The major companies offering pen tablet market include Adesso Inc., Parblo Tech., GAOMON Technology Corporation, Huion Animation Technology Co., Ltd., Monoprice, Inc., PenPower Technology Ltd., Shenzhen Ugee Technology Co., Ltd., TurcomUSA, and XPPen Technology CO. among others. Several other companies are also offering these pen tablets for various end-uses which is facilitating the market to propel over the years.

The report segments the global pen tablet Market as follows:

Global Pen tablet Market – By Pressure Level

1024 Level

2048 Level

4096 Level

8192 Level

Global Pen tablet Market – By End-Use

Illustrators, Animators, Photographers & Graphic Designers

Architects, Engineers & Industrial design

Medical & Healthcare

Education & Training

Others

Global Pen tablet Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Russia UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



