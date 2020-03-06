Managed VPN Market Analysis Research and Trends Report for 2019-2025

The Global Managed VPN Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 : The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Managed VPN Market. The report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Managed VPN Market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, Manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Managed VPN Market.

Global Managed VPN Market valued approximately USD 11.0 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025

Managed VPN services enable users to manage and monitor their organizations network, and provide a complete view of the network. Service providers help enterprises manage the end points of the network, and notify users whenever a threat is detected. Moreover, enterprises can access a portal where all the activities of the network, such as performance reporting, network health monitoring, service management, and SLA management are reported, which makes management of the network easier.

Key Players of the Global Managed VPN Market

AT&T, Cisco Systems, BT Group PLC, CenturyLink, Vodafone Group, Verizon Communication, Orange Business Services, Tata Communication, NTT Corporation, Telefonica

Segmentation by product type:

Remote Access VPN

Site-to-site VPN

Segmentation by application:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunications

Energy and Power

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Other

Global Managed VPN Market: Competitive Rivalry:

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Managed VPN market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the Managed VPN market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 2019-2025:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, JaManaged VPN, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Report Highlights

Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Managed VPN market

Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Managed VPN market

Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Managed VPN market

A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Managed VPN market with the identification of key factors

The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Managed VPN market to help identify market developments

