Polyetheramine Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The global polyetheramine market is projected to reach USD 1,174.0 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2020 to 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Polyetheramine Market:

BASF, DowDuPont, Huntsman International, Qingdao IRO Surfactant, Yangzhou Chenhua New Material, ZIBO DEXIN LIANBANG CHEMICAL INDUSTRY. And Others

Polyetheramine is a product of ether and amine. The chain or a linkage containing ether is known as polyether. It reacts with an amino group to form polyetheramine. Polyetheramines are curing agents that are used to increase the toughness, flexibility, and the hydrophobicity of the end-products.

Epoxy coatings is the largest application segment of polyetheramine worldwide. Increasing developments in modern homes and offices construction are driving the market for this segment. The versatility and unique physical properties of polyetheramine allow manufacturers creates new products. Polyetheramine adds flexibility as well as improve fatigue and burst resistance in the material. New polyetheramine cured rubber such as epoxy asphalt composites (EACs) which are ready to use are also driving the market.



The Polyetheramine market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the Polyetheramine Market on the basis of Types are:

Monoamine

Diamine

Triamine

On The basis Of Application, the Polyetheramine Market is

Epoxy Coatings

Polyurea

Adhesives & Sealants

Composites

Fuel Additives

Regions Are covered By Polyetheramine Market Report 2019 to 20 25:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

