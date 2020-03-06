Smart Card Market Research Technology Outlook 2020-2025

The Smart Card Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Smart Card Market”.

Top Companies in the Global Smart Card Market

Gemalto N.V(Netherlands),Giesecke & Devrient Gmbh (Germany), Idemia (France), Infenion Technologies AG (Germany), NXP Semiconductors N.V.(Netherlands), Sony (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), HID Global Global Corporation(Sweden), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Ingenico Group SA (France), VeriFone Systems Inc. (US), Beijeng watchdata Co. Ltd. (China), among others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Card market will register a 5.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 10010 million by 2025, from $ 8179.8 million in 2019.

Market Overview-

A smart card, a type of chip card, is a plastic card embedded with a computer chip that stores and transacts data between users. This data is associated with either value or information or both and is stored and processed within the cards chip, either a memory or microprocessor. The card data is transacted via a reader that is part of a computing system. Smart card-enhanced systems are in use today throughout several key applications, including healthcare, banking, entertainment and transportation. To various degrees, all applications can benefit from the added features and security that smart cards provide.

Market Insights-

Chinas Smart Card industry is still in the development stage. China is a large population country, there are only few manufacturers which can produce the Smart Card product. Most of Smart Card products are still relying on import. With the Peoples Bank of China (PBOC) have announced all banking cards in China would migrate to smart cards,the demand for smart card have a rapid development in recent two years. At present, there is still a wide gap in the market size, the capital , marketing, product development or technical studies between China domestic enterprises and foreign enterprises , especially in some high-end technology field.

In the coming years, Smart Card market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region. Although Smart Card brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Recent Developments

In January 2018 , Thales Group finalized the financing of its proposed Gemalto acquisition, expected to be completed in the second half of 2018.

In November 2017 , Gemalto partnered with the Center for Identity at the University of Texas at Austin for facilitating research on identity management, privacy, and security.

, Gemalto partnered with the Center for Identity at the University of Texas at Austin for facilitating research on identity management, privacy, and security. In June 2017, G+D Mobile Security division completed the acquisition of CPS Technologies from IDEMIA (OT-Morpho) to strengthen its business in France by providing bank card personalization and service management center services. CPS Technologies provides delivery and card personalization, identification, transport, and loyalty services.

In November 2017, under the brand SECORA Pay, Infineon Technologies bundled state-of-the-art contact and dual-interface EMV security controllers with the latest EMV applets. SECORA Pay allows a flexible approach fitting to regional market requirements. Hence, it significantly eases the adoption of EMV-compliant payment cards and emerging form factors such as smart wearable devices.

In March 2016, NXP Semiconductors N.V. broadened its product offerings by introducing two contactless smart card development platforms—MIFARE and DESFire EV2.

The Smart Card market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Smart Card Market on the basis of Types are

Contact Cards, Contactless Cards, Memory Cards, CPU/MPU Microprocessor Multifunction Cards

On The basis Of Application, the Global Smart Card Market is Segmented into

Secure identity applications, Healthcare applications, Payment applications, Telecommunications applications

Regions Are covered By Smart Card Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

-Detailed overview of Smart Card Market

-Changing Smart Card market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Smart Card market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Smart Card Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

