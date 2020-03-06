Glufosinate Ammonium Market 2019 Competitive Analysis, Industry Dynamics, Growth Factors and Opportunities 2025

The Glufosinate Ammonium Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2024. The Glufosinate Ammonium Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Glufosinate Ammonium Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market

Bayer CropScience, Lier Chemical, Jiangsu Huifeng, Veyong, Zhejiang YongNong, Jiangsu Huangma, Jiaruimi, …

Glufosinate Ammonium market will register a 10.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 456.3 million by 2024, from US$ 303.1 million in 2019.

Glufosinate-ammonium is a highly effective herbicide used to control weeds in more than 100 crops in many countries worldwide. Farmers rely on Glufosinate-ammonium because it ensures a high degree of crop safety, as it only affects the parts of the plant where it is applied. It is effective against a broad range of weeds, eliminating the need to apply several herbicides to control different weeds on a given crop. Its unique mode of action makes it ideal to be used in rotation with other herbicides to mitigate weed resistance.

The Glufosinate Ammonium market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Glufosinate Ammonium Market on the basis of Types are

95%TC

50%TK

On The basis Of Application, the Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market is Segmented into

Herbicide

Insecticides and fungicides

GM crops

Desiccant

Regions Are covered By Glufosinate Ammonium Market Report 2019 To 2025.North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

