Paint Protection Film Market Analysis and Precise Outlook – GRAFITYP Selfadhesive Products NV (Belgium), ORAFOL Europe GmbH (Germany), OPTICSHIELD (Czechia)

The Paint Protection Film Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Paint Protection Film Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Global Paint Protection Film market size will increase to 1240 Million US$ by 2025, from 870 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The major key players covered in this report: 3M Company (US), XPEL, Inc. (US), Eastman Performance Films, LLC (US), Hexis S.A. (France),PremiumShield Limited (US), STEK-USA (US), Reflek Technologies Corporation (US), GRAFITYP Selfadhesive Products NV (Belgium), ORAFOL Europe GmbH (Germany), OPTICSHIELD (Czechia), SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL, INC. (US), and Avery Dennison Corporation (US).

The Asia Pacific is the leading regional market owing to the shift of key automotive manufacturers coupled with an increase in the number of car sales in countries such as China, India, Thailand, and Vietnam. Conventionally, North America and Europe were the major markets, however strong economic growth along with largely untapped potential has resulted in the strong growth of emerging economies in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

This report segments the global Paint Protection Film Market based on Types are :

PVC Type Paint Protection Film, PU Type Paint Protection Film, TPU Type Paint Protection Film.

Based on Application, the Global Paint Protection Film Market is Segmented into :

Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Others.

Recent strategies deployed in Paint Protection Film Market:

Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

Nov-2019: Hexis came into partnership with Racing Optics in which Hexis will use the multi-layer protective films of Racing Optics for sports, racing, and luxury cars. The partnership also complements the development of BODYFENCE protection products which would protect the car bodies against external damage and dirt.

Sep-2019: 3M came into partnership with The Ferrari Club of America in which the personal automotive products of the company (i.e. window tint, paint protection film, and car wrap films) will become the exclusive brand of Ferrari Club.

Jun-2019: 3M India announced its partnership with Castrol in order to develop vehicle care products for automotive after-market.

ACQUISITION AND MERGERS:

Aug-2018: XPEL acquired Protex Franchisees located in 3 locations i.e. Quebec City, Quebec; Laval, Quebec; and Calgary, Alberta, Canada. These franchisees were operating as an installer for automotive window films and paint protection films in their geographical territories.

Nov-2017: XPEL acquired Transguard, an installer of automotive paint protection and window film. The acquisition broadened XPEL’s portfolio and strengthens its business in graphics.

Feb-2017: Avery Dennison acquired Hanita Coatings, a pressure-sensitive materials manufacturer of speciality films and laminates. The acquisition helped Avery Dennison in broadening its’ portfolio in films and related products.

Dec-2016: BASF completed the acquisition of Chemetall, a global surface treatment business. This acquisition enhanced the portfolio of BASF’s coatings division to become a complete solutions provider.

Aug-2016: Avery Dennison acquired Mactac from Platinum Equity. The acquisition enhances its capabilities in high-value graphics, product offerings, capabilities, and distributor network.

PRODUCT LAUNCHES AND PRODUCT LAUNCHES:

Nov-2019: Avery Dennison unveiled new Paint Protection Film Cutting Software. The software has additional benefits such as manual, hand-nested files that serve to save more materials than automated nesting, wrapped and unwrapped edge kits, etc. The software is available through subscription.

Jun-2019: 3M Philippines introduced a new line of automotive tints that provides ultraviolet protection or equivalent of wearing SPF 1000 sunblock.

Mar-2019: XPEL announced the launch of FUSION PLUS™ ceramic coating. The coating can be applied to glass, paint, vinyl, and paint protection films.

Jan-2019: Solar Gard launched its state-of-art ceramic vortex automotive film in order to deliver heat rejection, increased glare control, and outstanding UV rejection.

Oct-2018: Avery Dennison released SPF-XI Supreme Protection™ Film for maintaining the vehicle appearance. This clear polyurethane film protects the paint from road debris, weathering and minor abrasion, stone chips, and insect stains without degrading the vehicle’s finish.

May-2018: XPEL launched ULTIMATE PLUS, a new self-healing paint protection film. The film offers total paint protection and optical clarity and it is a zero orange peel finish and leaves the film virtually invisible to the naked eyes.

Apr-2018: Covestro introduced Makrolon® NR and Makrolon® NR-C, two new polycarbonate sheets. NR provides enhanced ultraviolet resistance with the proprietary surface for reducing the reflection associated with a smooth sheet.

Jan-2018: BASF launched RODIM, a new brand of paint-related products. The new brand supports the body shops in China for enhancing their workflow and optimizing the results for automotive refinishing.

GEOGRAPHICAL EXPANSIONS:

Aug-2019: Eastman expanded its reach to Henry County by opening a new facility. The new facility majorly focuses on the development of window and paint protection films.

Regions covered By Paint Protection Film Market Report.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

