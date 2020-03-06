Silage Corn Seed Market Growth Overview by Top Key Players – Bayer, Denghai, China National Seed Group

The Silage Corn Seed Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. This Silage Corn Seed Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global Silage Corn Seed market is valued at 6190 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 8400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.

The major key players covered in this report: DuPont Pioneer, Monsanto, Syngenta, KWS, Limagrain, Dow AgroSciences, Bayer, Denghai, China National Seed Group, Advanta.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

The global Silage Corn Seed industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in the USA, China, Europe and Global other, such as DuPont Pioneer, Monsanto, Syngenta, KWS and Limagrain. At present, DuPont Pioneer is the world leader, holding 26.36% production market share in 2016.

The global consumption of Silage Corn Seed increases from 875.45 K MT in 2012 to 1070.06 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 5.15%. In 2016, the global Silage Corn Seed consumption market is led by the USA and the USA is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 54.65% of global consumption of Silage Corn Seed.

Silage Corn Seed downstream is wide and recently Silage Corn Seed has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Farm Planting and Personal Planting. Globally, the Silage Corn Seed market is mainly driven by growing demand for Farm Planting. Farm planting accounts for nearly 62.84% of total downstream consumption of Silage Corn Seed in global.

Silage Corn Seed can be mainly divided into GMO and Non-GMO which GMO captures about 67.74% of Silage Corn Seed market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from the USA are the major leaders in the international market of Silage Corn Seed.

The global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Silage Corn Seed consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Silage Corn Seed is estimated to be 1247.23 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

This report segments the global Silage Corn Seed Market based on Types are:

GMO, Non-GMO.

Based on Application, the Global Silage Corn Seed Market is Segmented into:

Farm Planting, Personal Planting.

Regions covered By Silage Corn Seed Market Report.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Silage Corn Seed Market

– Changing Silage Corn Seed market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Silage Corn Seed market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Silage Corn Seed Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

