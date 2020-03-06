Chip Antenna Market Huge Growth By Leading Key Players – Fractus Antenna S.L. (Spain), Pulse Electronics (U.S.), Inpaq Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

The Chip Antenna Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. This Chip Antenna Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Chip Antenna market was valued at 170 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 230 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The major key players covered in this report: Johanson Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Materials (Japan), Yageo Corporation (Taiwan), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (U.S.)., Fractus S.A. (Spain), Antenova M2M (U.K.), Taoglas (Ireland), Linx Technologies (U.S.), Fractus Antenna S.L. (Spain), Pulse Electronics (U.S.), Inpaq Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), and Partron Co., Ltd. (South Korea).

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

At present, in developed countries, the chip antenna industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R and D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese chip antenna production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases. China’s chip antenna industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, the industry product mix has gradually improved, currently. China has become a large international consumption country of chip antenna, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines are increasing, the high-end product is still relying on import.

This report segments the global Chip Antenna Market based on Types are:

Dielectric Chip Antennas, LTCC Chip Antennas.

Based on Application, the Global Chip Antenna Market is Segmented into:

Bluetooth Applications, WiFi Applications, GPS/Glonass Applications, IMT Applications.

Regions covered By Chip Antenna Market Report.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Chip Antenna Market

– Changing Chip Antenna market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Chip Antenna market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Chip Antenna Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

