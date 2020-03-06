Tower Crane Market Analysis and Precise Outlook – Fushun Yongmao, Zoomlion, Huaxia, Guangxi Construction

The tower crane market is highly competitive due to the presence of major construction & industrial equipment manufacturers across the globe. Moreover, the industry is also witnessing a huge demand for rental models owing to the high equipment cost and the unavailability of several machines with a single contractor.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Tower Crane market will register a 1.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1484.9 million by 2024, from US$ 1413.2 million in 2019.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Manitowoc, ZHEJIANG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY, Liebherr, Terex, FAVCO, WOLFFKRAN, SCM, HKTC, Fushun Yongmao, Zoomlion, Huaxia, Guangxi Construction, SYS, XCMG, FANGYUAN GROUP, DAHAN, Jianglu Machinery&Electronics, and HENG SHENG.

The emergence of luffing jib tower cranes is one of the most crucial tower crane market trends which will further propel the market growth. Luffing jib tower cranes are commonly used in large projects and to install industrial equipment, which requires large lifting capacity, high landing accuracy, and high safety. Subsequently, luffing jib tower cranes provide improved operational efficiency when several cranes are working on-site simultaneously. The tower crane market forecast report predicts that fueled by these factors, the market will grow at a CAGR of over 1.2% during the forecast period.

This report segments the global Tower Crane Market on the basis of Types are:

Self-erecting Tower Cranes

Flat Top Tower Cranes

Hammerhead Tower Cranes

Luffing Jib Tower Cranes

On The basis Of Application, the Global Tower Crane Market is Segmented into:

Dam Building

Bridge Building

Shipyards

Power Plants

High Rise Buildings

Regions covered By Tower Crane Market Report 2019 to 2024.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Tower Crane Market

– Changing Tower Crane market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected Tower Crane market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Tower Crane Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

