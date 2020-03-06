Bone Replacement Market Growth Rate By Top Key Players – Beijing Chunlizhengda, Beijing AKEC, Japan MDM

Bone Replacement is made using the cylinder shape with a semi-spherical shape covering each end. The cylinder and semi-spherical shapes provide the strongest structural shape because the circular and spherical shapes provide for equal distribution of stresses throughout the inner area of the tank producing the highest safety available for high-pressure vessels.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Bone Replacement market will register a 4.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 22810 million by 2024, from US$ 19470 million in 2019.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Zimmer Biomet, Lima Corporate, DePuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew, Wright Medical, Stryker, Mathys, Aesculap, Waldemar LINK, Exactech, United Orthopedic, Beijing Chunlizhengda, Beijing AKEC, Japan MDM, KYOCERA Medical, FH Orthopedics, Baumer, JRI Orthopaedics, and Beijing Jinghang.

The factors that drive the growth of bone replacement market are rise in the number of road accidents (minimum more than 1.25 million each year), growth in geriatric population, and technological advancements in bone graft devices. However, the high cost of bone replacement surgeries and ethical issues related to bone grafting procedures act as major restraints of the market. Presence of a large patient pool and an increase in medical needs provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. According to the WHO, the geriatric population in the developing countries is projected to increase by 250% between 2010 and 2050 as compared to 71% in the developed countries. This is expected to increase the patient population in these regions, thereby fueling the market growth.

Bone replacement market, by type, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

Total joint replacement

Hip

Hybrid total hip implant

Fixed bearing hip implant

Total hip implant

Mobile bearing total hip implant

Knee

Total knee replacement

Partial knee replacement

Bone replacement market, by material

Synthetic

Auto-grafts

Allografts

Demineralize bone matrix (DBM)

Bone morphogenetic protein (BMP)

Others

Bone replacement market, by extremities

Upper extremities Elbow replacement Shoulder replacement Wrist & hand replacement Arm

Lower extremities Ankle and foot replacement Hip & Pelvic Lower Leg Knee Thigh



Bone replacement market, by end-use

Hospitals

Specialty Center

Ambulatory surgical centre

On The basis Of Application, the Global Bone Replacement Market is Segmented into:

Patient Age: greater than 45

Patient Age: 45-64

Patient Age: 65+

Regions covered By Bone Replacement Market Report 2019 to 2024.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Bone Replacement Market

– Changing Bone Replacement market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected Bone Replacement market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Bone Replacement Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

