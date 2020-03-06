Axle & Propeller Shaft Market Growth Overview by Top Key Players – Nexteer, Hyundai-Wia, GNA Enterprises

The global automotive axle & propeller shaft market is being driven by the rising preference for comfort by the customers. Automotive axle and propeller shafts are the essential components that help generate momentum in vehicles. The axle bears the entire weight of a vehicle and provides torque to the wheels. The propeller shaft transfers the power from an engine to the wheels of a vehicle. The global automotive axle & propeller shaft industry is being driven by the growing Asia Pacific market, which is supported by the growth of the automotive industry in the region.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Axle & Propeller Shaft market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 717.4 million by 2024, from US$ 581.5 million in 2019.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Talbros Engineering, GKN, NTN, Dana, AAL, Sona Group, Nexteer, Hyundai-Wia, GNA Enterprises, AAM (American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings).

In 2019, American Axle and Manufacturing AXL, +0.81%, a major key player in the global automotive axle & propeller shaft market, announced that it would supply power transfer units (PTU) for Ford’s F, +1.00% crossover vehicles, Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus. In 2018, the company entered into a joint venture with Liuzhou Wuling Automobile Industry, a Guangxi Automobile Group’s subsidiary, to manufacture driveline systems, which include propeller and drive shafts.

This report segments the global Axle & Propeller Shaft Market on the basis of Types are:

Propeller Shaft

Rear Axle

Front Axle

Automotive axle market, by position

Front Axle

Rear Axle

Automotive axle market, by type

Dead axle

Live axle

Tandem axle

Automotive Propeller shaft market, by type

Single piece propeller shaft

Multi-piece propeller shaft

Automotive Propeller shaft market, by Material

Alloy propeller shaft

Carbon fibre propeller shaft

On The basis Of Application, the Global Axle & Propeller Shaft Market is Segmented into:

Passenger Car (PC)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Regions covered By Axle & Propeller Shaft Market Report 2019 to 2024.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Key Findings of the Report:

The single-piece propeller shaft is driving the automotive propeller shaft market because of its favourable factors like lightweight, efficient performance at a higher speed, and minimal friction and mechanical losses. 2. The optimization of the vehicle performance, providing higher torque, is enhancing the live axle market, further augmenting the automotive axle & propeller shaft market. 3. Growing vehicle production and engineering advancements to deliver the best service to the customers are also driving the industry growth. 4. In Europe, the market is further aided by the strict fuel-economy norms boosting research activities to create lightweight solutions for vehicles. 5. The market for axles and propellers is also aided by the rising preference for comfort by the customers while driving.

