Phototherapy Equipment Market Benefits, Technology Advancement and Future Scope Till 2025

The Global Phototherapy Equipment market accounted for $474.56 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $660.48 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period

Phototherapy consists of exposure to daylight or to specific wavelengths of light using polychromatic polarised light, lasers, light-emitting diodes, fluorescent lamps, dichroic lamps or very bright, full-spectrum light. The light is administered for a prescribed amount of time and, in some cases, at a specific time of day.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Phototherapy Equipment Market: GE Healthcare, Philips Lighting, Natus Medical, Phoenix Medical, Herbert Waldmann, National Biological, Draeger, UVBioTek, Sperti, Daavlin, Waldmann, Solarc Systems and others.

The conventional segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018. On the basis of the type of lamp installed, conventional equipment are further classified into two segments equipment with fluorescent lamps and equipment with compact fluorescent lamps. In 2018, equipment with fluorescent lamps are expected to dominate the conventional phototherapy equipment market primarily because these equipment are majorly used for the treatment of skin diseases.

Global Phototherapy Equipment Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Phototherapy Equipment Market on the basis of Types are:

Convectional Phototherapy Equipment

LED Phototherapy Equipment

Fiberoptic Phototherapy Equipment

On the basis of Application , the Global Phototherapy Equipment Market is segmented into:

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Users

Regional Analysis For Phototherapy Equipment Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Phototherapy Equipment Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Phototherapy Equipment Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Phototherapy Equipment Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Phototherapy Equipment Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Phototherapy Equipment Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

