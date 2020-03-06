Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Growth Rate By Top Key Players – Honeywell (US), Kelsius, Ltd. (Ireland), Monnit Corporation (US)

The Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. This Temperature Monitoring Devices Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Temperature Monitoring Devices market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 636.3 million by 2025, from $ 562.9 million in 2019.

The major key players covered in this report: 3M (US), TE Connectivity, Draeger, Medtronic, BD, GE Healthcare, Smiths Medical, Philips, Hill-Rom (Welch Allyn), Medline Industries, Exsense, Circa Scientific, Med-link Electronics, Truer Medical, Rongrui, NOVAMED USA Abb Ltd. (Switzerland), Deltatrack (US), Emerson Electric (US), Fluke Corporation (subsidiary of Fortive Corporation) (US), Honeywell (US), Kelsius, Ltd. (Ireland), Monnit Corporation (US), Omega Engineering (US), Rees Scientific (US), SensoScientific, Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), and Testo AG (Germany).

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

3M is among the significant players in the Temperature Monitoring Devices market with its strong presence, unique product portfolio, and wide distribution network. The company has a significant share in the patient temperature monitoring systems segment. The company offers core temperature monitoring systems for preoperative testing.

Omega Engineering (US) offers various products used for the measurement of several physical parameters, such as temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity. Its strength lies in its broad product portfolio, strong brand image, extensive customer base, and wide geographical presence.

This report segments the global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market based on Types are:

General Purpose Type, Skin Type, Esophageal Stethoscope Type, Tympanic Type, Others.

General-purpose type is the most widely used type which takes up about 38% of the total sales in 2018.

Based on Application, the Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market is Segmented into:

Operating Room, Emergency Department, Intensive Care, The Recovery Room, Other.

Operating room is the most widely used which took up about 30% of the global total in 2018. Meanwhile, intensive care took up about 21% in 2018.

In 2018, DeltaTrak (US) launched its FlashTrak PreCool Prime

In 2018, Monnit Corporation (US) launched its ALTA Serial MODBUS Gateway and ALTA Industrial Quad Temperature Sensor

In 2018, Emerson acquired Cooper-Atkins to strengthen its commercial & residential solutions business

In 2017, SensoScientific (US) received a contract from Vizient Inc., a GPO-based in the US. As per the contract, SensoScientific’s wireless temperature monitoring and other environmental monitoring products will be made available to Vizient Inc.

Regions covered By Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Report.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

