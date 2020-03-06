Silicone Surfactants Market Growth Overview by Top Key Players – Jiangsu Maysta Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India), Hangzhou Ruijiang Performance Material Science Co., Ltd. (China)

The Silicone Surfactants Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. This Silicone Surfactants Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Silicone Surfactants market will register a 5.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2828.9 million by 2025, from $ 2310.9 million in 2019.

The major key players covered in this report: Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Dow Corning Corporation (US), Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Innospec Inc. (US), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Siltech Corporation (Canada), Elé Corporation (US), Elkem ASA (France), Supreme Silicones (India), Silibase Silicone New Material Manufacturer Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangsu Maysta Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India), Hangzhou Ruijiang Performance Material Science Co., Ltd. (China), Harcros Chemicals Inc. (US), and SST Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia).

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

The silicone surfactants market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. China, Japan, and India together accounted for the lion’s share of the Asia Pacific silicone surfactants market in 2019. The growth can be attributed to increasing demand for silicone surfactants from the region’s personal care, construction, textile, paints & coatings, and agriculture end-use industries, particularly in China and India. The region is a lucrative market for personal care products, polyurethane foams, and agrochemicals, among others.

This report segments the global Silicone Surfactants Market based on Types are:

Anionic Silicone Surfactant, Cationic Silicone Surfactant, Amphoteric Silicone Surfactant, Nonionic Silicone Surfactant.

Based on Application, the Global Silicone Surfactants Market is Segmented into:

Personal Care, Textile, Paints & Coatings, Agriculture, Others.

In January 2019, AB Specialty Silicones opened a production facility in Waukegan, Illinois to further increases silicone business. The expansion is expected to help the company increase its production capacity and cater to the demands of customers.

In August 2019, Elkem acquired Basel Chemie, a Korean producer of speciality silicone gels for cosmetics and water repellents. This acquisition helped Elkem cater to a wide range of end-users.

In August 2017, Shin-Etsu Chemical planned to expand its silicones production capacity in the US. This expansion is expected to help the company cater to the increasing demand for silicone products in North America.

Regions covered By Silicone Surfactants Market Report.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Silicone Surfactants Market

– Changing Silicone Surfactants market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Silicone Surfactants market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Silicone Surfactants Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

