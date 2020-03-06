Propylene Oxide Market Analysis By Top Players – Oltchim (Romania), PCC Rokita (Poland), PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim (Russia)

The Propylene Oxide Market Research Report Forecasts 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. This Propylene Oxide Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

According to this study, the propylene oxide market is expected to grow at a CAGR of less than 6% during the forecast period.

The major key players covered in this report: The Dow Chemical Company (US), LyondellBasell Industries (Netherlands), Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands), Huntsman Corporation (US), BASF (Germany), Asahi Glass Company (Japan), Repsol, (Spain), Sumitomo Chemical Company (Japan), SKC Co. (South Korea), Tokuyama Corporation (Japan), Oltchim (Romania), PCC Rokita (Poland), PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim (Russia), Tianjin Dagu Chemical Co., (China), and INEOS Oxide (Switzerland).

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. Robust growth of construction sector and increasing automotive production are some of the factors driving the demand for propylene oxide market in the region. Residential and commercial construction in the countries, such as India, China, Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia, have been increasing at a robust rate, which is fueled by growing private investments and foreign investments in the region. China currently has numerous airport construction projects, such as, which are either in development or planning stage. These include – Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, etc. Besides, the government rolled out massive construction plans, including making provision for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next ten years.

In India, the government’s investment target of USD 120.5 billion for developing 27 industrial clusters, this is expected to boost commercial construction in the country. In Indonesia, the government planned to invest in construction sector about USD 450 billion by 2021, which is expected to provide a boost to residential construction in the country. China, the world’s largest automotive producer, is majorly focusing on increasing the production and sale of electric vehicles in the country. For this purpose, the country has planned to increase the production of electric vehicles (EVs) to 2 million a year by 2020 and 7 million a year by 2025. Besides, countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand have also been witnessing strong growth in the production of vehicles in the region. Hence, all such market trends are expected to add to the demand for propylene oxide market in the region during the forecast period.

This report segments the global Propylene Oxide Market based on Types are:

Polyether Polyols, Propylene Glycols, Propylene Glycol Ethers (PGE), Polyalkylene Glycols, Other End Products.

Based on Application, the Global Propylene Oxide Market is Segmented into:

Automotive, Building & Construction, Textile & Furnishing, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Packaging, Electronics.

Regions covered by Propylene Oxide Market Report.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Propylene Oxide Market

– Changing Propylene Oxide market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Propylene Oxide market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Propylene Oxide Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

