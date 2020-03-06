Rare Earth Magnet Market Analysis and Precise Outlook – Innuovo Magnetics, Pinghu Geor Chi Electronics, Galaxy Magnetic

The Rare Earth Magnet Market Research Report Forecasts 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. This Rare Earth Magnet Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Rare Earth Magnet market will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 9576 million by 2025, from $ 7521.2 million in 2019.

The major key players covered in this report: Hitachi Metals Group, Jingci Material Science, Shin-Etsu, VAC, Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, TDK, JL MAG, Yunsheng Company, ZHmag, YSM, Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic, Magsuper, Earth- Panda, AT&M, SGM, Innuovo Magnetics, Pinghu Geor Chi Electronics, Galaxy Magnetic, NBJJ, and Daido Electronics.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Rare-earth magnets are strong permanent magnets made from alloys of rare-earth elements. Developed in the 1970s and 1980s, rare-earth magnets are the strongest type of permanent magnets made, producing significantly stronger magnetic fields than other types such as ferrite or alnico magnets. The magnetic field typically produced by rare-earth magnets can exceed 1.4 teslas, whereas ferrite or ceramic magnets typically exhibit fields of 0.5 to 1 tesla. There are two types: neodymium magnets and samarium cobalt magnets. Magnetostrictive rare-earth magnets such as Terfenol-D also have applications, e.g. in loudspeakers. Rare-earth magnets are extremely brittle and also vulnerable to corrosion, so they are usually plated or coated to protect them from breaking, chipping, or crumbling into powder.

Globally, China represents the largest producer as well as the consumer of NdFeB and SmCo magnets. Well, diversified and increasing industrial applications coupled by the fact that they have limited substitutes are currently driving the global demand of NdFeB magnets. The demand for SmCo magnets, on the other hand, is being driven by the increasing spending on the defence and the aerospace sectors. Government initiatives to promote green technologies in order to decrease carbon emissions are also expected to drive the global rare earth magnet market in the coming years.

This report segments the global Rare Earth Magnet Market based on Types are:

Rare-earth Sintered Magnet, Rare-earth Bonded Magnet, Others.

Based on Application, the Global Rare Earth Magnet Market is Segmented into:

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Power Generation, Consumer Goods & Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Others.

Regions covered by Rare Earth Magnet Market Report.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Rare Earth Magnet Market

– Changing Rare Earth Magnet market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Rare Earth Magnet market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Rare Earth Magnet Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

