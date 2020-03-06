Soy Isoflavones Market Growth Rate By Top Key Players – Nutra Green Biotechnology (China), Herbo Nutra (India), FutureCeuticals Inc. (US)

The Soy Isoflavones Market Research Report Forecasts 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. This Soy Isoflavones Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Soy Isoflavones market will register a 16.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3510.4 million by 2025, from $ 1906.1 million in 2019.

The major key players covered in this report: Cargill (Germany), ADM (US), BASF (Germany), DSM (Netherlands), International Flavors and Fragrances (Frutarom) (US), Shanghai Freemen (US), Nexira Inc. (France), Bio-gen Extracts, Sikko Industries, SK Bioland (South Korea), BioMax (India), Avestia Pharma (India), NutraScience Labs (US), Tradichem S.L. (Spain), Nutra Green Biotechnology (China), Herbo Nutra (India), FutureCeuticals Inc. (US), Bio-gen Extracts (US), Xena Bio Herbals Pvt. Ltd. (India), Sikko Industries (India), Biomax (India), and Lactonova (India).

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

North America was the major producer and consumer for Isoflavones in 2015. It accounted for 37% of global demand. It experiences the presence of a large number of product extract manufacturers. Europe is also emerging as a potential market for the same, because of its various health benefits. It is likely to witness significant growth in the aforementioned forecast period. The Asia Pacific is a mature marketplace for Isoflavones. Few countries present in the region like China, Japan, and South Korea are the largest consumers of soy and its products in the world. Owing to this, the demand for Isoflavones is reduced in these countries. Countries like India, Indonesia, and others are a potential market for the product. But, in contrast to the western countries, the demand in Asian countries is less, due to the consumption of beans, peas, soy and other sources in their daily diet.

This report segments the global Soy Isoflavones Market based on Types are:

Purity 40%, Purity 60%, Purity 80%.

Based on Application, the Global Soy Isoflavones Market is Segmented into:

Dietary Supplements, Medicine, Others.

In January 2018, ADM opened an innovation centre in Singapore. This centre would facilitate ingredient development and the application of food, feed, industrial, and energy products.

In September 2019, Frutarom launched a range of soy ingredients named Organic SoyLife Complex, which is rich in Isoflavones.

In 2018, Shanghai Freemen expanded its presence by establishing Shanghai Freemen Australia as its subsidiary.

Regions covered by Soy Isoflavones Market Report.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Soy Isoflavones Market

– Changing Soy Isoflavones market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Soy Isoflavones market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Soy Isoflavones Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

