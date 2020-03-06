Automotive Power Modules Market Growth Overview by Top Key Players – NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Toshiba Corporation  (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

The Automotive Power Modules Market Research Report Forecasts 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. This Automotive Power Modules Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Automotive Power Modules market will register a 16.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2012.4 million by 2025, from $ 1084.9 million in 2019.

The major key players covered in this report: STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), ON Semiconductor (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Fuji Electric Co. (Japan), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), and Rohm Semiconductor (Japan).

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

The production of automotive power modules has been identified to be carried out majorly in Japan and China, during the forecast period. For instance, Imasen Electric Industrial Co., Ltd, Japan-based company, will start production of an electric control unit for a battery management system for automotive lithium-ion batteries at its Hiroshima Plant in 2018.

The imports of automotive power modules across the ASEAN countries are likely to grow during the forecast period due to the free trade agreement between ASEAN and China, as well as non-tariff barrier measures in ASEAN countries. For instance, in Thailand, the Board of Investment (BOI) approved promotional privileges for electric vehicles in 2017, including tax holidays of 5-8 years. The promotion includes cars, pickup trucks, and buses, with different rates of privileges based on production technology. The BOI also agreed to add 10 more important EV parts that will offer corporate income tax exemption for 8 years. The EV parts include batteries, traction motors, dc-dc converters, inverters battery management services, electric circuit breakers portable electric vehicle chargers and EV smart charging systems. The above non-tariff barrier measures in Thailand is likely to drive EV parts imports from China majorly, in the light of ASEAN-China free trade agreement.

This report segments the global Automotive Power Modules Market based on Types are:

IGBT Modules, SiC Modules.

In 2018, IGBT Modules accounted for a major share of 90% in the global Automotive Power Modules market. And this product segment is poised to reach 2487 M USD by 2025 from 843 M USD in 2018.

Based on Application, the Global Automotive Power Modules Market is Segmented into:

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV).

In the Automotive Power Modules market, Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 71516 (K Units) by 2025. It means that Automotive Power Modules will be promising in the Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) field in the next couple of years.

In 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced that it would acquire the remaining shares of ICONICS, Inc., a US-based software company. ICONICS, Inc. is focused on analytics, mobile, IoT, and cloud software products for the industrial, manufacturing, and building automation markets. The acquisition will make the company a 100% subsidiary of the Mitsubishi Electric Group.

In March 2019, Knorr-Bremse AG, the German manufacturer of braking systems, has successfully completed the acquisition of the commercial vehicle steering business of Japan-based Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

August 2018: FCA announced that its Toledo Machining Plant in Ohio will build automotive power modules such as power inverter, integrated dual charger, which consists of an on-board charger and dc-dc converter, for Jeep Wrangler PHEV, launching in 2020. The Jeep Wrangler PHEV will be of more than 30 vehicle models offered by the FCA, with electrified solutions by 2022.

Regions covered by the Automotive Power Modules Market Report.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

