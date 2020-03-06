Cruise Missile Market Analysis By Manufacturers – Roketsan A.S, Tactical Missiles Corporation, Taurus Systems

The Cruise Missile Market Research Report Forecasts 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. This Cruise Missile Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Cruise Missile market will register a 7.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1833.9 million by 2025, from $ 1374.8 million in 2019.

The major key players covered in this report: Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, CASIC, Roketsan A.S, Tactical Missiles Corporation, Taurus Systems.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Cruise Missile market, while Russia is the second sales volume market for Cruise Missile in 2018. Cruise Missile is high-end weaponry. Many countries restrict exports. For example, the United States restricts the export of Tomahawk Cruise Missile and is currently sold only to the UK. In the industry, Lockheed Martin profits most in 2018 and recent years, while Tactical Missiles Corporation and Raytheon ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 33.90%, 29.06% and 18.01% in 2018. The gap of market share keeps on enlarged due to different strategy. The reason for the smaller share of Raytheon is that the US government has reduced its purchases of Tomahawk Cruise Missile in recent years. Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Cruise Missile, including air-launched Cruise Missile, Land Attack Cruise Missile and Others. And Air-launched Cruise Missile is the main type for Cruise Missile, and the Air-launched Cruise Missile reached a sales volume of approximately 745 Unit in 2018, with 61.77% of global sales volume.

This report segments the global Cruise Missile Market based on Types are:

Air-launched Cruise Missile, Land Attack Cruise Missile, Others.

In 2018, Air-launched Cruise Missile accounted for a major share of 61.77% the global Cruise Missile market. And this product segment is poised to reach 1824 Units by 2025 from 745 Units in 2018.

Based on Application, the Global Cruise Missile Market is Segmented into:

Defence, Homeland Security.

Jul 2018: Defence Research and Development (DRDO) has successfully tested supersonic cruise missile BrahMos from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur. The missile was launched from the launch complex three of the ITR and effectively flew in its pre-set trajectory. It is a joint venture between India’s DRDO and NPO Mashinostroyenia (NPOM) of Russia and is one of the fastest cruise missiles currently in operational use.

Jun 2018: Azerbaijan has displayed SOM-B1 (Turkey’s first indigenous long-range, autonomous, high-precision air-to-surface cruise missile designed and produced by Roketsan) in a military parade that marked the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azeri Armed Forces.

Apr 2018: US stealth cruise missile, AGM-158B JASSM-ER missile was fired from B-1B Lancer bombers, was used in combat for the first time during airstrikes on Syria. This Lockheed Martin Corporation produced missile is an extended range (ER) version of a Joint air-to-surface Munition (JASSM), with two-and-a-half times the range. It is operational since 2014 but was never fired in combat. Its infrared imaging system allows it to hit targets with incredible precision and low-profile stealthy design makes it harder for anti-aircraft missiles to detect it.

Regions covered by Cruise Missile Market Report.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Cruise Missile Market

– Changing Cruise Missile market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Cruise Missile market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Cruise Missile Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

