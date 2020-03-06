FRP Rebar Market Is Booming Worldwide with Leading Key Players – BP Composites Ltd. (Canada), Dextra Group (Thailand), Firep International AG (Switzerland)

The FRP Rebar Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. This FRP Rebar Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Global FRP Rebar market size will increase to 660 Million US$ by 2025, from 300 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

The major key players covered in this report: Hughes Brothers (U.S.), Pultrall Inc. (Canada), Marshall Composites Technologies LLC. (U.S.), Pultron Composites (New Zealand), Armastek (Russia), BP Composites Ltd. (Canada), Dextra Group (Thailand), Firep International AG (Switzerland), A.T.P. S.r.L. (Italy), among others.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

In the consumption market, the global consumption value of FRP Rebar increases with the 7.74% average growth rate. And North America and China are the main consumption regions due to the bigger demand for downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 56.89% of the global consumption volume in total.

Major geographical regions dominating the fibre-reinforced polymer rebars market include North America with the highest application in roads, bridges and tunnels along with electrical isolation. U.S. and Canada generate moderate to high demand for FRP rebars in marine and waterfront structural applications. Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing FRP rebars market on account of increasing construction and infrastructure projects in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE. European countries such as UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Italy also generate moderate demand in construction applications particularly public infrastructure. Increasing acceptance and corresponding demand from Asia Pacific countries such as India and China are further expected to boost the global FRP rebars market demand.

This report segments the global FRP Rebar Market based on Types are:

GFRP Rebar, CFRP Rebar, Others.

Based on Application, the Global FRP Rebar Market is Segmented into:

Road Building, Bridges & Port, Underground Construction, Others.

Regions covered By FRP Rebar Market Report.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of FRP Rebar Market

– Changing FRP Rebar market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected FRP Rebar market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of FRP Rebar Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

