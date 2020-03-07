Synthetic Lubricant Market Insights and Global Outlook During 2019 to 2025

Shell, ExxonMobil, BP, TOTAL, Chevron, FUCHS, Valvoline, Idemitsu Kosan, LUKOIL, JX Group, SK Lubricants, ConocoPhillips, Hyundai Oilbank, Sinopec, CNPC, DongHao, LOPAL, Copton, LURODA, Jiangsu Gaoke and Others….

The Global Synthetic Lubricants market accounted for $28.32 billion in 2017 and growing at a CAGR of around 5.5% from 2019 to 2025.

Synthetic lubricant is a oil consisting of chemical compounds that are artificially made (synthesized). Synthetic lubricants can be manufactured using chemically modified petroleum components rather than whole crude oil, but can also be synthesized from other raw materials. Synthetic oil is used as a substitute for lubricant refined from petroleum when operating in extremes of temperature, because, in general, it provides superior mechanical and chemical properties to those found in traditional mineral oils.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

Full Synthetic Lubricant

Semi Synthetic Lubricant

Other

On The basis Of Application, the market is segmented into:

Automotive

Equipment

Aerospace

Other

Regions covered By Synthetic Lubricant Market Report 2019 To 2025 are:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Other).

