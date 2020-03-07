Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market Huge Growth Opportunities and Trends to 2025

The Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025: This report focuses on Oil and Gas Data Monetization volume and value at global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Oil and Gas Data Monetization market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production and production/operating capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. It also analyses the value chain in terms of the cost involved in the production and sales of the product. For all the companies covered in the report, analysis is provided for main businesses in terms of applications and markets catered in terms of regional and country-level analysis.

Top Companies in the Global Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market : Halliburton, Schlumberger, Informatica Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Accentureplc, IBM Corporation, EMC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, Datawatch, Drillinginfo, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Hortonworks, Capgemini, Newgen Software, Cloudera, Cisco Software, MapR Technologies, Palantir Solutions, OSIsoft LLC.

Oil and gas companies are turning the large volume and variety of data into intelligence for improved asset productivity. Real-time data analysis is essential for deriving value out of unstructured data generated from sensors present in the oil field. Predictive and prescriptive analytics are the approaches that help oil and gas companies to minimize expenses and earn money by turning this data into valuable assets.The creation and consumption of data continues to grow in the oil and gas industry and with it, the investment in data analytics and data management software and services.

Data monetization can be used to leverage insights to identify new revenue opportunities, trigger product, process & service innovation and optimization, improve production, and enhance service quality in the oil and gas industry. Large proven oil reserves in Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, UAE, Russia, the U.S. and China brings an opportunity to drive growth of the oil and gas data monetization market as there is significant growth opportunity for adoption of indirect data monetization i.e. the software and services for driving insights for development of these fields and direct data monetization i.e. mainly the exploration data products. Seismic surveys and geophysical surveys conducted in these regions to find new exploration sites and their potential, and the anticipated use of software solutions will continue to drive the market over the forecast period.

The Oil and Gas Data Monetization market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market on the basis of Types are :

Data-as-a-service

Professional Services

Software/Platform

On The basis Of Application, the Global Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market is Segmented into :

National Oil Companies (NOCs)

Independent Oil Companies (IOCs)

National Data Repositories (NDRs)

Oil and Gas Service Companies

Regions Are covered By Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market Report 2019 To 2025 .

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market

– Changing Oil and Gas Data Monetization market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Oil and Gas Data Monetization market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Key Findings of the Research Study

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

