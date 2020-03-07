Carnauba Wax Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Carnauba Wax Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Carnauba Wax Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Carnauba Wax Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Carnauba Wax Market

Foncepi, Carnauba do Brasil, Pontes, Brasil Ceras, Rodolfo, Koster Keunen, PVP, Cerasmel Relumay, Grupo Biobras, MEGH, Strahl & Pitsch, KahlWax, Norevo.

Global Carnauba Wax market size will increase to 120 Million US$ by 2025, from 120 Million US$ in 2018.

Carnauba wax is a vegetable wax obtained from the leaves of Brazilian palm tree (also called as Copernicia prunifera). It is an amorphous, complex mixture of several compounds, predominantly esters such as 24 aliphatic esters, alpha-hydroxy esters and cinnamic aliphatic diesters.

Carnauba wax has the highest melting point of all natural waxes and is the hardest commercial wax known to man. It is widely used in various fields such as automotive, cosmetics, food and pharmaceutical.

Europe, North America and Asia are the major consumption regions of carnauba wax. Europe carnauba wax consumption increased from 4834 MT in 2012 to 5494 MT in 2016, while North America carnauba wax consumption increased from 6731 MT in 2012 to 7083 MT in 2016. North America is the largest consumption region taking more than 34% of the global carnauba wax. Europe took about 26.99%, followed by Asia taking 25.46% percent. Japan is the largest consumer of Asia.

The Carnauba Wax market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Carnauba Wax Market on the basis of Types are

T1

T3

T4

On The basis Of Application, the Global Carnauba Wax Market is Segmented into

Automotive

Cosmetics

Food

Pharmaceutical

Others

Regions Are covered By Carnauba Wax Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

