Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Sea Freight Forwarding Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Sea Freight Forwarding Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Sea Freight Forwarding Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market

Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, Sinotrans, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, Panalpina, DSV, Bollor Logistics, Expeditors, Dachser, Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics, Pantos Logistics, Agility Logistics, Hellmann, Damco, KWE, Hitachi Transport, UPS Supply Chain, Sankyu, Kerry Logistics, Logwin, CJ Korea Express, C.H.Robinson, Yusen Logistics, NNR Global Logistics, Dimerco, Toll Holdings, Pilot Freight Services.

In 2018, the global Sea Freight Forwarding market size was 66300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 80700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2025.

Sea Freight forwarder is an individual or company that acts as an intermediary and dispatches shipments via common sea carriers and makes all arrangements for those shipments on behalf of its clients. Sea Freight forwarders handle all the logistics needed and performs related activities pertaining to shipments.

-The Sea Freight Forwarding market is very fragmented market; the revenue of top twenty-nine players accounts about 67% of the total revenue in 2016.

-2 The leading manufactures players are Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, Sinotrans ,DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS and Panalpina. Kuehne + Nagel is the largest players; its revenue of global market exceeds 13% in 2017. The next is DHL Group and Sinotrans.

-3 There are mainly three type service of Sea Freight Forwarding market: Full Container Load (FCL), less-than container load (LCL) and others. Full Container Load (FCL) accounts the largest proportion.

-4 Geographically, the global Sea Freight Forwarding market has been segmented into North America, EU, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and RoW. The EU held the largest share in the global Sea Freight Forwarding market, its revenue of global market exceeds 30% in 2017. The next is North America and China.

The Sea Freight Forwarding market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Sea Freight Forwarding Market on the basis of Types are

Full Container Load (FCL)

Less-than container load (LCL)

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market is Segmented into

Agricultural

Automotive

Beverage

Electronic

Other

Regions Are covered By Sea Freight Forwarding Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

