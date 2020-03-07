Mushroom Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Mushroom Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Mushroom Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Mushroom Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Mushroom Market

Costa Group, Bonduelle Fresh Europe, Drinkwaters Mushrooms Limited, Greenyard NV (Lutece), Monaghan Mushrooms Ireland, Monterey Mushrooms Inc., Okechamp S.A., Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc, The Mushroom Company, CMP Mushrooms, Chongqing Eusinasia Foods Co., Ltd., Hubei Wanhe Food Co., Ltd., Dalian Gaishi Health Food Co., Ltd., Kunming Tairao Commerce & Trade Co., Ltd., Shanghai Detan Mushroom & Truffles Co., Ltd., Qingdao HanHaiDa Import And Export Co., Ltd., Henan Alchemy Food Co., Ltd., Lianfeng (Suizhou) Food Co., Ltd., Modern Mushroom Farms, Scelta Mushrooms.

The Mushroom market worldwide is projected to grow by US$29.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.8%. Button, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$36 Billion by the year 2025, Button will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Mushroom representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$867.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Button will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

The Mushroom market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

Types:

Button Mushroom, Shiitake Mushroom, Oyster Mushroom, Others

Application:

Food Processing Industry, Retail Outlets, Food Services

Regions covered:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Key Highlights:

-Detailed overview of Mushroom Market

-Changing Mushroom market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Mushroom market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Mushroom Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

