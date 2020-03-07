E-signature Market Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook 2018 to 2022

Global E-signature Industry – A Global Market Overview (2018-2022) (Avail A 10% off)

The latest report titled “Global E-signature Market Research Report 2018-2022” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the E-signature Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

Top Key Players -DocuSign Inc., Adobe Systems Inc. (Adobe Sign), OneSpan (eSignLive) and SIGNiX, Inc.

The report entitled Global E-signature Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2018-2022), provides an in-depth analysis of the global e-signature market by value, by number of transactions settled through e-signatures, by total addressable market value and the global digital signature market by value. The report also provides a regional analysis of the U.S. E-signature market by TAM value, the U.S. E-signature TAM by number of firms, by average selling price and the U.S. Digital signature market by value.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global e-signature market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

A digital signature is a specific type of e-signature and there are some differences between an e-signature and a digital signature. While an e-signature is an authorized way to sign a document, a digital signature is a way to encrypt documents with invisible digital codes, making it verify difficult to tamper with.

The e-signature market can be segmented on the basis of type, component, deployment and application. Various types of e-signatures are click-to-sign, basic electronic, advanced electronic. Components of e-signatures include software and services. On the basis of deployment, e-signature market is classified as on-premise, cloud based and web based.

The global e-signature market has been growing consistently over the past few years and is expected to grow even further during the forecast period (2018-2022) driven by factors such as increasing online shopping and online documentation, penetration of internet and the growing acceptance of e-signatures in the BFSI (Banking, Financial services and Insurance) sector. However, the e-signature market is relatively new and faces certain challenges such as securing consumer confidence, huge implementation or investment cost and a potential threat from certified email.

