Connector Market 2017 Global Key Statistics and 2021 Forecasts

The latest report titled “Global Connector Market Research Report 2017-2021” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the Connector Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

Top Key Players -TE Connectivity, Amphenol, Koch Industries (Molex) and Delphi.

Scope of the Report

The report entitled Global Connector Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021), provides analysis of the global connector market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by end market, by region and by segmentation.

Moreover, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global connector market has also been forecasted for the years 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Regional Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Executive Summary

Connectors are simple, small sized electro-mechanical devices and equipments which are generally used to connect two or more than two circuits together. There are number of types of connectors used for different purposes like terminal block, posts, plug and socket connection, blade connector etc. Connector is required in various fields, majorly, Medical, Computer and Peripherals, Instrumentation, Business/Office Equipments, Industrial, Automotive, Transportation, Consumer, Telecom/Datacom and Military/Aerospace.

The global connector market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2017-2021). The global connector market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing electronic content in devices, growing automotive production, development of high density micro miniature technologies etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, rising labor cost in low cost manufacturing countries, increasing pressure from OEMs to reduce component cost etc. Few new market trends are also provided such as, increasing demand for compact and thinner connectors, growth in renewable energy sector, induction of high end optical fiber into automobile sector, etc.

