Luxury Safari Tourism Market 2019 Growth Analysis and Future Outlook 2025 | Abercrombie & Kent Ltd, Micato Safaris, Singita

Latest Industry Research Report On global Luxury Safari Tourism Market Research Report 2019 in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

The Luxury Safari Tourism market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, global market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue and forecast 2025. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Luxury Safari Tourism market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Luxury Safari Tourism industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The global Luxury Safari Tourism Market size was 1151.3 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1973.1 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019-2025.

Luxury Safari Tourism Market: Overview

The Adventure Travel segment accounted for about 71.12% of the overall Luxury Safari Tourism market revenue, by tour type in 2018, as this is identified as the most popular vacation option among young and middle age group travelers. In addition, Personalized Vacations aimed at Safari, would witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. An increasing number of Luxury Safari Tourismers are indulging in these tours as they enable these travelers to experience the finest local delicacies and also buy some of the most exquisite handicrafts. These trips are getting popular among travelers of all age groups, especially the millennials (21 – 30 years).

Millennial segment is projected to hold the highest market share in the overall Luxury Safari Tourism market, by age group, as they have been identified as the highest travel spenders. However, it has been identified that only 5-10% marketing is targeted at this traveler segment. Luxury Safari Tourism market has a huge growth potential and would see immense demand from the emerging markets. Exposure to social media, growing disposable income and easy visa availability are some of the factors which are propelling the growth of the market. Nowadays, Luxury Safari Tourismers are seeking unique traveling experience, thus opting for exotic and unexplored destinations.

The Following Top Key Players in the Luxury Safari Tourism Market:

Wilderness

TUI Group

&Beyond

Thomas Cook Group

Abercrombie & Kent Ltd

Micato Safaris

Singita

Cox & Kings Ltd

Great Plains

Gamewatchers Safaris

Scott Dunn

Backroads

Rothschild Safaris

Butterfield & Robinson

Travcoa

Zicasso, and other.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

Adventure Travel

Personalized Vacations

Other

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into:

Millennial

Generation X

Baby Boomers

Other

Regional outlook: The regions covered in the reports of the Luxury Safari Tourism market are

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Table of Content (TOC):

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players

Chapter 4 Global Luxury Safari Tourism Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 Global Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Luxury Safari Tourism Market Segment, Type, Application

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End-User)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of Luxury Safari Tourism Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

