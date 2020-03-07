Online Takeaway Food Delivery Market Industry Analysis and Outlook – Just Eat, GrubHub, Foodpanda

Global Online Takeaway Food Delivery Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2016-2020) ($900)

The study covers Global Online Takeaway Food Delivery Market By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Geographic Scope North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities

Company Coverage

Just Eat

GrubHub

Rocket Internet (Foodpanda and Deliver Hero)

Executive Summary:

The food services industry is experiencing a revolution. Even the food delivery market is undergoing a dynamic change. It is the online mode that is reaping attention in the current scenario. The food delivery market is both online and offline. The online food delivery market is also known as online takeaway food delivery market.

Online takeaway food delivery market provides an online and mobile platform for food takeaway. The platform is essentially a marketplace where consumers are matched with restaurants. Consumers choose to order on takeaway restaurant (TR) webpage or an app rather than directly on restaurant websites because they can easily compare multiple cuisine options, and also pay safely. In online mode mobile apps are available for iOS and Android of either the restaurants or TR. Customers select restaurants that deliver to their locations, make selection from menus and prices, and make purchases using a mobile device or via the web without the need for phone calls.

In recent years online food delivery market is gaining popularity because of the increased internet penetration across nations and increased smartphone dependence.

The online food delivery market has three business models namely pure-media, fully integrated and on-demand delivery models

Global Online Takeaway Food Delivery Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

The Global Online Takeaway Food Delivery Market is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market

