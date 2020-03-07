Automotive Steering Systems Market New Innovations, Technology And Research 2020

The report of Global Automotive Steering Systems Market incorporates the focused scene segment which gives the full and top to bottom examination of the present market patterns, changing advancements and improvements that will be valuable for the organizations, which are contending in the market. The report gives you a chance to have an edge over the focused on areas with the complete aggressive system. The report offers a review of income, request, and supply of information, cutting edge cost, and development examination during the anticipated the year.

The global automotive steering systems market was valued at $30,423.8 million in 20118, and is projected to reach $46,349.8 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Global Automotive Steering Systems Market Analysis Thyssenkrupp, Mobis, CAAS, Mando, NSK, Showa, Nexteer Automobile, Sona Koyo, Mitsubishi, JTEKT, ZF, Bosch

The automotive steering systems market can be classified based on product type into two distinct categories, namely assisted and manual steering systems. Assisted steering systems can be further sub-divided into three types, electrically assisted (EAPS/EPS), electro-hydraulic assisted (EHAPS/EHPS), and hydraulically assisted (HAPS/HPS). The EPS system has gained prominence, particularly in North America and Europe, owing to significant fuel efficiency achieved by its implementation. The fuel economy and emission standard in these regions have forced automobile manufacturers in the aforementioned regions to adopt the EPS system in their vehicle models.

Major Types of Automotive Steering Systems included are:

EPS, HPS, EHPS, MS

Automotive Steering Systems Market Analysis by Applications:

Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of Automotive Steering Systems market in the regions of North America including the U.S. and Canada, Latin America including Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, Europe including the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Nordic, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) including India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia, and the Middle East and Africa including Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), South Africa, Israel, and Nigeria.

