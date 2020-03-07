Global Smart Lighting Market 2020 Competitive Insights – Philips Lighting, General Electric Company, LIFX (Buddy), OSRAM, Sengled, Cree, iLumi solutions, Feit Electric, Yeelight, TCP

The smart lighting market is expected to grow from USD 7.9 billion in 2018 to USD 28.0 billion in 2025 —growing at a CAGR of 19.1%.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Smart Lighting market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2019 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Smart Lighting market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Smart lighting is lighting that you can control from an app, usually on your Apple or Android phone. The app enables you to change the brightness of the bulbs, and if the bulbs have coloured LEDs you can change their colours too. That opens up a whole world of possibilities, which you might call light recipes: you might have one light recipe for watching movies, another for dinnertime, and yet another for reading. Switching from one recipe to another is as simple as tapping a smartphone or yelling at your favourite voice-activated personal assistant.

The prominent players in the global Smart Lighting market are:

Philips Lighting, General Electric Company, LIFX (Buddy), OSRAM, Sengled, Cree, iLumi solutions, Feit Electric, Yeelight, TCP, Huawei, Revogi and Other.

This report presents the worldwide Smart Lighting market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Smart Lighting Breakdown Data by Types

by type

Standard Bulbs

Candle Bulbs

Spotlights

Others

by technology

ZigBee

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Others

Smart Lighting Breakdown Data by Applications/End Users

Home

Office

Shop

Hospitality

Others

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Global Smart Lighting Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last five years are identified. The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches.

Following are major Table of Content of Smart Lighting Industry:

Smart Lighting Market Sales Overview.

Smart Lighting Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

Smart Lighting Market Sales Analysis by Region.

Smart Lighting Market Sales Analysis by Type.

Smart Lighting Market Analysis by Application.

Smart Lighting Market -Manufacturers Analysis.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

