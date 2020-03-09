General NewsIndustry
Dental X-Ray Machines Market Latest Advancements and Industry Outlook 2020 to 2026
The Global Dental X-Ray Machines Market report offers detailed coverage of the Global Dental X-Ray Machines market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Dental X-Ray Machines market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
Dental X-rays are, also known as dental radiographs, essential in the examination of hidden dental structures, malignant or benign masses, cavities, and abnormal bone densities. They are important diagnostic tools used by dentists to identify certain damages, as few diseases cannot be detected via regular dental exam. The key factors that drive the market growth include integration of dental X-rays in orthodontics, implants, and prosthetics and increase in adoption of cone beam computed tomography (CT). However, high costs associated with digital X-ray systems restrain the market growth. Furthermore, rise in digitalization of dental X-ray systems offers numerous opportunities for market expansion.
Company Coverage
Gendex, Sirona Dental Systems, Carestream Health, KaVo Dental, C-Dental, Vatech America, Sota Precision Optics, ONA, Danaher, Yoshida
Segment by Type
Ordinary X-rays
Panoramic X-rays
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Dental Clinics
Others
Market Regional Analysis:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
4 Dental X-Ray Machines Production by Regions
5 Dental X-Ray Machines Consumption by Regions
6 Market Size by Type
7 Market Size by Application
8 Manufacturers Profiles
9 Production Forecasts
10 Consumption Forecast
11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13 Key Findings in the Global Dental X-Ray Machines Study
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Future Forecast
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach.
