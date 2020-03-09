Particle Sizer Market Size, Share and Global Outlook 2020 to 2026 | TSI Inc., Shimadzu, Malvern, Beckman Coulter, HORIBA, Microtrac, Micromeritics, SYMPATEC, CILAS

The Global Particle Sizer Market report offers detailed coverage of the Global Particle Sizer market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Particle Sizer market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Particle size analysis is an analytical technique through which samples containing particulate material is distributed, measured and reported. This particulate material present could be in solid or liquid form

The global particle size analysis market was valued at USD 348.09 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 464.75 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.1%, during the period of 2020-2025

Company Coverage

TSI Inc., Shimadzu, Malvern, Beckman Coulter, HORIBA, Microtrac, Micromeritics, SYMPATEC, CILAS, IZON, PSS, Brookhaven, Retsch, OMEC, Bettersize, Winner Particle, Chengdu Jingxin

Segment by Type

Electrostatic Classifiers

Scanning Mobility Particle Sizer

Aerodynamic Particle Sizer (APS)

Engine Exhaust Particle Sizer

Other

Segment by Application

Healthcare Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Mining, Minerals and Cement

Food and Beverage

Others

Recent developments in the market are –

Jun 2019 – Beckman Coulter Inc. announced that the latest addition to its market-leading automation portfolio, the DxA 5000 total laboratory automation solution, which achieved the European CE Mark and the Chinese Food and Drug Administration’s approval.

Jan 2019 – Horiba Instruments acquired MANTA Instruments Inc. Manta is involved in the development, manufacturing, and supply of nanoparticle tracking analysis systems. The company is reputed for its nanoparticle characterization technology using a breakthrough multispectral nanoparticle tracking technique that was developed and patented by the University of California, San Diego

Market Regional Analysis:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Particle Sizer Production by Regions

5 Particle Sizer Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Findings in the Global Particle Sizer Study

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Future Forecast

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach.

