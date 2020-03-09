Warehouse Automation Market 2017 Industry Status and Global Outlook till 2021

Global Warehouse Automation Industry – A Global Market Overview (2017-2021) (Avail A 10% Off)

The latest report titled “Global Warehouse Automation Market Research Report 2017-2021” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the Warehouse Automation Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

Top Key Players -KION Group, Honeywell International Inc., KUKA and Bastian Solutions.

Scope of the Report

The report entitled Global Warehouse Automation Market with Focus on Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market (2017-2021), provides analysis of the global warehouse automation market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The report also includes the detailed analysis of ASRS market by value, by end markets and by segments.

Under competitive landscape, different products offered by some of the key players in the warehouse automation market have been described. Further, supply chain management software suppliers have been compared on the basis of certain parameters.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global warehouse automation market has also been forecasted for the years 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Regional Coverage

The US

Europe

India

China

Executive Summary

The global warehouse automation market can be segmented on the basis of software, hardware and services. On the basis of software, the market can be divided into warehouse management system, warehouse control system and warehouse execution system. On the basis of hardware, the market can be sub segmented into equipment and load. On the basis of services, the market can be further divided into automotive, electronics & electrical, retail and others.

The global warehouse automation market and ASRS market are expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period (2017-2021). The market is projected to increase on the account of various growth drivers such as increase in e-commerce sales, upsurge in disposable income, increasing urbanization, cost effectiveness of automation, potential of growth and ageing demography.

However, the market also faces some tough challenges such as high initial investment cost and issues of flexibility of automated systems. Mergers & acquisitions, reduced order selection time and labor hours, technological advances, the evolution of the internet of things, omni channel business model and preference of speedy deliveries on the part of the customers are some of the latest trends in the global warehouse automation market.

Influence of the Warehouse Automation Market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Warehouse Automation Market.

-Warehouse Automation Market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Warehouse Automation Market -leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Warehouse Automation Market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Warehouse Automation Market -particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Warehouse Automation Market.

