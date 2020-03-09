Artificial Intelligence (AI) Semiconductor Market 2020 Global Demand Analysis, Size, Investment Analysis, Trends, Growth, Development Factors, Future Scope, Challenges and 2022 Forecast Research Report

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Semiconductor Industry – A Global Market Overview (2018-2022) (Avail A 10% Off)

The latest report titled “Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Semiconductor Market Research Report 2018-2022” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Semiconductor Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

Top Key Players -Nvidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, ASML Holdings, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation).

The report titled Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Semiconductor Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022), provides an in-depth analysis of the global AI semiconductor market by value, by platform, by segment and by penetration etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global AI semiconductor market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The US

Europe

India

China

AI brings about improvements in semiconductor manufacturing, by speeding up the process, increasing chip performance, reducing production costs, and increasing output. AI is influencing the semiconductor market by creating demand for new technologies, opening up new market opportunities, and by improving the semiconductor fabrication process as well. Growth in AI is one of the major reason for the growth of semiconductors and has led to development of AI-based semiconductors.

The artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor market can be segmented on the basis of process and platform used. On the basis of process, AI semiconductor are segmented as AI training and AI inference. On the basis of process, AI semiconductors are segmented as AI in the cloud and AI at the edge.

The global artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor market has increased at a significant CAGR over the years and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2018-2022 tremendously. The AI semiconductor market is expected to increase due to growing AI applications, increasing demand from memory sectors, rising Internet of Things (IoT), growing personal electronics, increasing smartphone users, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as shortage of raw material and challenge in edge computing etc.

