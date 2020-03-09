Industrial PC (IPC) Market Report 2020, Size, Demand, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Opportunities

Global Industrial PC (IPC) Industry – A Global Market Overview (2017-2021) (Avail A 10% Off)

The latest report titled “Global Industrial PC (IPC) Market Research Report 2017-2021” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the Industrial PC (IPC) Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

Top Key Players – Advantech Co. Pvt. Ltd., Siemens AG, Kontron AG and Adlink Technology Inc.

Scope of the Report

The report titled Global Industrial PC (IPC) Market with Focus on Panel, Rack Mount and Box IPC: 2017-2021 Edition, provides an in-depth analysis of the global industrial PC market by volume, by segments, by competitors, by region, etc.

The report also provides an insight of the end-use industrial PC market. Growth of the overall industrial PC market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Regional Coverage

Americas

EMEA

Asia-Pacific

Executive Summary

IPCs are broadly divided into six types- Panel IPC, Box IPC, Embedded IPC, DIN Rail IPC, Rack Mount IPC and Thin Client IPC. Out of these, Panel Industrial PC is the most dominant type of industrial PC globally. Industrial PCs are used in various industries such as Industrial, Transportation, Healthcare, Services, Telecom and Defense. Industrial business vertical is the most sought after end-use area for industrial PC globally.

Growth of global IPC industry is driven by subsequent growth of automated manufacturing, rise in robot ownership in Asia Pacific region and Smart city initiatives taken by various governments globally. However, factors such as high R&D intensity, implementation cost and high entry barrier in the industry are posing challenge to growth of the industry. Key trends prevailing in the industry includes rise in mergers and acquisitions in the industry globally and large number of PC vendors foraying into IPC industry.

Region-wise, the global hearing aid market is divided into Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Presently, EMEA is the world’s largest industrial PC market, driven by presence of established sophisticated network systems. APAC follows at second position with leading markets such as China, Japan and Korea.

