Tertiary Amine Market Size, Share and Global Outlook 2020 to 2026

The Global Tertiary Amine Market report offers detailed coverage of the Global Tertiary Amine market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Tertiary Amine market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global Tertiary Amines market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 1751.3 million by 2025, from USD 1527.1 million in 2019.

Company Coverage

Albemarle Corporation, Klk Oleo, Kao Group, Eastman, Tenghui Oil Chem, Dawei Chem, Solvay, Lonza

Segment by Type

C-8 TA

C-10 TA

C-12 TA

C-14 TA

C-16 TA

C-18 TA

Others

Segment by Application

Surfactants

Flotation agents

Gasoline detergents

Corrosion inhibitors

Emulsifier

Rubber processing additives

Textile softeners

Oilfield drilling materials

Personal Care

The rising application of surfactants and emulsifiers in personal care, pharmaceuticals, and cleaning among other end-use industries is expected to drive the growth.

Tertiary amines are directly used as intermediates during the production of various chemicals such as fuel oils, cosmetics, citric acid, and surfactants and for manufacturing metal extracting agents, preservatives, and fungicides. The product is majorly used for the synthesis of quaternary ammonium salts, replacement reactions, and elimination of the amino group.

In the pharmaceuticals industry, tertiary amines and their derivatives are used as intermediates for manufacturing medicines. The derivatives with ring-like structure of aryl group are used for manufacturing drugs, such as rosuvastatin, used for lowering cholesterol; aripiprazole belonging to the class of antipsychotic; and imatinib, used for cancer treatment. Derivatives such as imipramine, amitriptyline, lofepramine, and clomipramine are used for manufacturing anti-depressants.

Market Regional Analysis:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

