Plastic Cold Drink Cups Market Detailed Analysis and Huge Growth by Top Players – Berry Global, Dispo, Printed Cup Company

Huhtamaki, Biopak, Berry Global, Dispo, Printed Cup Company, Stalk Market, Lollicup USA, TrueChoicePack (TCP), Eco-Products.

Market Insight:

Plastic cold drink cups are a variety of cup sizes and shapes available for smoothies, juices, shakes, blended ice coffee and beer. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for around 60% of the global population. Majority of the developed economies of the Western Europe region have made amendments to strictly avoid the use of plastics and promote alternate materials such as paper. This has attributed to the significant pace in the growth of the paper cups market in Western Europe. The pulp and paper processing industry of Western Europe is not sufficiently capable of serving the large demand for paper cups in the region. Thus, raw materials for manufacturing paper cups such as pulp or lumber are imported in the region primarily from MEA and the Asia Pacific.

Moreover, for serving hot beverages, consumer preference is rapidly shifting from plastic cups to paper cups. The rapidly developing countries such as India, China, and ASEAN countries are gradually adopting the western culture and habits, resulting in a rise in eat-out habits and expenditure per capita. Globalization in the region has resulted in a rapidly developing corporate culture, adding a driving factor to the institutional segment by end-user in the Asia Pacific paper cups market. These factors are attributed to propel the growth in demand for paper cups in the region, and further projected to create the highest incremental revenue opportunity in the global paper cups market. The key global paper cups market players are expected to target the Asia Pacific region for the expansion of paper cups business.

This report segments the global Plastic Cold Drink Cups Market based on Types are:

PET, PLA, PP, Others.

Based on Application, the Global Plastic Cold Drink Cups Market is Segmented into:

Household, Commercial, Others.

Regions covered By Plastic Cold Drink Cups Market Report.

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

