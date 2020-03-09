Acousto optic Devices Market Growth Rate By Top Key Players – Harris Corporation (U.S.), AMS Technologies AG (Germany), Coherent, Inc. (U.S.)

The Acousto optic Devices Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Acousto optic devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.24% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The major key players covered in this report:

Gooch & Housego PLC (U.K.), Isomet Corporation (U.S.), Brimrose Corporation of America (U.S.), Harris Corporation (U.S.), AMS Technologies AG (Germany), Coherent, Inc. (U.S.), AA Opto Electronic (France), A·P·E Angewandte Physik & Elektronik GmbH (Germany), IntraAction Corp. (U.S.), and Lightcomm Technology Co., Ltd. (China).

Market Insight:

Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years. This region is fast picking up pace in the Acousto-optic market owing to growing industrialization and adoption of optical technologies to provide accurate solutions by developing countries. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are some of the major markets. The huge growth in the semiconductor industry, along with emerging applications of Acousto optic devices are some of the reasons contributing to the growth of the overall market.

Due to the rapid industrialization in this region is contributing to the growth of this market. Due to increasing demand for laser devices by the automotive industry, there is a growth in this market. For instance, laser devices are increasingly being used by automotive manufacturers for cutting and welding body parts such as seat backs and door panels. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, in 2016, 28,118,794 vehicles were produced in China. Similarly, 4,488,965 and 9,204,590 vehicles were produced in India and Japan respectively in 2016.

February 2019 – Gooch and Housego PLC partners on a new European project on miniature lasercom transceivers. This project aims to develop the next generation miniature lasercom transceivers enabling greater than 50 GB/s satellite constellation interconnectivity.

October 2018 – AA Opto Electronics Ltd. introduced a compact visible modulator for applications where space is a concern. AA proposed a compact modulator for visible range 450-700nm with a soft RF cable to make the integration easier.

This report segments the global Acousto optic Devices Market based on Types are:

Modulators, Deflectors, Tunable Filters, Frequency Shifters, Other.

Based on Application, the Global Acousto optic Devices Market is Segmented into:

Material Processing, Laser Processing, Micro Processing, Others.

Regions covered By Acousto optic Devices Market Report.

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

